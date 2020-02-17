Police seize liquor they say was destined for Whale Cove

A 38-year-old man from Whale Cove is facing charges under the Nunavut Liquor Act after the RCMP discovered a “large” volume of alcohol.

The police were investigating an unrelated case in Rankin Inlet when they became aware that an adult male was in possession of alcohol that was obtained without a permit. The Mounties believe the liquor was destined for Whale Cove, a community with alcohol restrictions.

The RCMP obtained a search warrant under the Nunavut Liquor Act and subsequently found and confiscated the stash of alcohol. Although the police described the amount of liquor as “large,” no measures were included in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Rankin Inlet court on March 9.

