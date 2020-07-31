Iqaluit RCMP are looking into the death of a six-month-old husky/German shepherd puppy located near the beach sealift offloading area in Iqaluit on Friday morning.

The police consider the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death to be suspicious.

The owner said he had put the animal in a kennel with the rest of a dog team near the creek, west of the Iqaluit Beer and Wine Store, around 7 p.m. on Thursday night, according to the Mounties.

The puppy had been previously reported missing to Iqaluit’s Municipal Enforcement Department.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to contact the RCMP at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.