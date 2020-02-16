Police believe remains found outside of Iqaluit are those of missing 18 year old

Hunters alerted Iqaluit RCMP on Saturday afternoon to what they believed to be human remains.

The hunters took the police to the site at the northern end of a lake approximately 1.5 km from the Apex River bridge. The Mounties recovered the remains of a man whom they suspect is Ambar Roy, a missing 18 year old. He was last seen on March 13, 2019 when he was dropped off at the Apex River bridge. Extensive searches that followed never turned up any signs of Roy.

The coroner’s office is now examining the remains.

The RCMP indicated that they have met with Roy’s parents about this development.