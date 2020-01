Thirty women entered a marksmanship competition in Pangnirtung on Jan. 4 and Malaya Pitsiulak proved to be the sharpest shooter with 24 points.

Jessica Sowdluapik and Sandra Nakashuk tied for second with 20 points apiece.

Semoona Arnaqaq captured fourth place.

Organizers Rita David and Maryann Mike are hoping to hold a similar event again next year and they plan to fundraise for larger prizes during 2020.