Photos: Canada Goose launches new Project Atigi parkas designed by Inuit

Canada Goose is rolling out 90 new parkas hand-crafted by 18 Inuit designers as Project Atigi expands into its second year.
Profits from parka sales go back into Inuit communities through Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. Last year’s inaugural proceeds were used for education, employment and cultural preservation initiatives, according to a Canada Goose news release. Proceeds from this year’s Project Atigi transactions are expected to be double last year’s, the news release stated.
Eileena Arragutainaq, a Project Atigi designer and entrepreneur from Sanikiluaq, said, “The community support and response from participating in Project Atigi has been incredible. Being a part of this project for the second year has allowed me to showcase my designs with the world, while shining a light on our decades of tradition and craftsmanship.”
The Project Atigi 2020 collection, which includes men’s and women’s styles, will go on sale at Select Canada Goose stores and online as of Jan. 23.
Scroll down for samples from this year’s collection.