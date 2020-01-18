Photos: Canada Goose launches new Project Atigi parkas designed by Inuit

Canada Goose is rolling out 90 new parkas hand-crafted by 18 Inuit designers as Project Atigi expands into its second year.

Profits from parka sales go back into Inuit communities through Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. Last year’s inaugural proceeds were used for education, employment and cultural preservation initiatives, according to a Canada Goose news release. Proceeds from this year’s Project Atigi transactions are expected to be double last year’s, the news release stated.