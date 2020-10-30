Margaret Nakashuk, MLA for Pangnirtung, is the newest member of the Government of Nunavut’s cabinet.

The Nunavut Leadership Forum, consisting of all MLAs, convened on Friday to make the selection.

Premier Joe Savikataaq has the privilege of assigning or reassigning portfolios, which will be decided in the future.

The selection process was necessary because Patterk Netser was formally removed from cabinet on Oct. 23, following a controversial Facebook post. As an interim arrangement, Savikataaq assumed ministerial responsibility for the Nunavut Housing Corporation while David Joanasie has taken on the Nunavut Arctic College portfolio.

Netser made a statement in the legislative assembly on Oct. 28 indicating that he’s planning to “focus on the future.”

“I want to take a moment to sincerely express my gratitude to the many people from across the territory and around the nation who have reached out to us during this difficult time. Mr. Speaker, their support was very much appreciated and we will not forget them,” Netser said. “I want to assure my constituents in Coral Harbour and Naujaat that although my role in the legislative assembly may have changed, my commitment to their well-being has not… the usual communication methods will not change. I will still voice your concerns as my constituents, and I want to work hard for your benefit, and I will not

shutter my voice.”