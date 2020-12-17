With one new Covid-19 infection identified in Arviat as of Thursday, the community’s total number of active cases fell to 37 from 41 a day earlier due to additional recoveries from the coronavirus.

It total, 222 Nunavummiut have recovered from Covid.

“As we continue to plan for the arrival of our first doses of the vaccine in-territory, Nunavummiut must continue to practice all the public health measures for the foreseeable future,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “This vaccine should be considered the first step in a long journey to end Covid-19. It is not a cure, but the best defence we have so far. Covid-19 is here for the long-term, and we must all stay vigilant and prepared.”

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, the Department of Health stated.

As of Dec. 16, Arviat testing has yielded 972 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.