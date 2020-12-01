While one more person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Arviat as of Tuesday, another 16 Kivalliqmiut are considered to have recovered from the virus, according to the Government of Nunavut.

The territory now has almost as many people who have recovered from Covid as those who are still infected. There are 93 active cases of the coronavirus – 76 of them in Arviat – and 89 people who have been cleared.

“As we begin to ease restrictions in some communities and regions tomorrow, it is important that we maintain our efforts and follow the new measures,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “This is a marathon, not a sprint and our actions in the days, weeks and months to come will determine the status of Covid-19 in Nunavut.”

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are

monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Nov. 30, 213 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results.

Arviat testing has yielded 576 negative tests.

Testing in Whale Cove yielded 121 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.