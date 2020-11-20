The spread of Covid-19 continues in the Kivalliq region with 10 new cases identified as of Friday morning.

Six of the positive tests occurred in Rankin Inlet, where there’s a total of 13 known cases.

Whale Cove has three additional confirmed infections, bringing the count in the community to 11 cases.

Arviat only had one new case of the virus diagnosed, slowing the rate of increase in what has been the territory’s hotspot. There are 58 residents in Arviat who have contracted Covid.

There are no changes to the number of cases in Sanikiluaq, where two cases exist.

The total across the territory has risen to 84.

“There remains no evidence of community transmission in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove. As we head into the weekend, it is imperative that Nunavummiut limit visiting, maintain strong physical distance and wear masks when outside their households. All 84 individuals are in isolation and they are all still doing well. We continue contact tracing in all impacted communities and are monitoring all individuals in isolation to ensure they stay healthy,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson.