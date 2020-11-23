Land claims organization Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. announced Monday that it will provide Covid-19 isolation kits for beneficiaries who have contracted Covid-19 or who are in isolation for 14 days due to contact tracing.

Depending on household needs, kits could be equipped with food, cleaning supplies, a mask-making kit, baby supplies or learning resources for children.

For Inuit beneficiaries living outside of Arviat, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove, where Covid infections have been confirmed, application forms for the isolation kits require the signature of a health-care provider.

More details on the kits can be obtained by emailing COVID-19@tunngavik.com or contacting local health centres.

NTI has also allocated $125,000 toward hampers for Arviat residents, in partnership with the hamlet and Arctic Co-op.