Nunavut residents must self-isolate before flying back into the territory

Starting Wednesday, Nunavummiut returning to the territory, including medical travel patients, will have to self-isolate for 14 days prior to flying back into the territory.

The isolation will take place in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton or Yellowknife. Accommodation, food and necessities for all travelers will be provided during the isolation period, according to the Government of Nunavut. The GN didn’t specify where exactly in the designated cities the self-isolation will occur.

Residents must also provide proof of residency.

Critical workers from southern Canada or other territories will require written permission from Nunavut’s chief public health officer to fly into Nunavut. These workers must not exhibit symptoms of the virus and will resume work with approval of the territorial health team. Critical workers from outside of Canada must self-isolate for 14 days before arriving in Nunavut.

No list of critical workers was provided in the GN’s news release on Monday.

“It has become increasingly clear that we need to limit travel into the territory to protect Nunavummiut against COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer. “Although there are still no confirmed cases on COVID-19 in the territory, we are taking extraordinary measures to limit travel, in an effort to slow its possible spread.”

In addition, all public gatherings are now banned.

“These are remarkable times and we need to do everything we can to protect one another,” Patterson stated. “It is vital that everyone practice social distancing of two metres, avoid contact with others and touching your face, and cough and sneeze into your elbow. We all have a role to play, let’s all do our part.”