The Government of Nunavut reported that the territory’s first Covid-19 related deaths took place on Saturday.

One resident medevaced from Arviat died in a southern facility late Saturday afternoon after developing complications from the virus.

Advertisement

The second deceased individual, from Rankin Inlet, had contracted the virus while in the south. This person developed complications and passed away in the hospital late Saturday.

“This is a very sad day. On behalf of the Government of Nunavut, we send our thoughts and condolences to the family, communities of Arviat and Rankin Inlet and all Nunavummiut during this difficult time,” read a joint statement by the GN from Premier Joe Savikataaq, Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson.

The GN news release issued Sunday stated that the government will not release any additional information about those who passed away out of respect for the individuals and their families.

“We ask Nunavummiut to stay strong and limit the spread of the virus. We must maintain our efforts to follow the public health measures and continue to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” the news release stated.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.