Nunavut RCMP scale back front counter services but keep officers on the streets

Derek Neary
Nunavut RCMP have temporarily stopped issuing criminal record checks and will not offer optional fingerprinting services until further notice as efforts are made to limit contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mounties are asking the public to visit the front counter at detachments to file complaints only.

“All Nunavut detachments are still sufficiently staffed and will respond to all emergencies
and complaints. Thank you for your anticipated cooperation and understanding during
this uncertain times,” the police stated in a news release on Tuesday.

