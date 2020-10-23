Health issues are forcing Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq to take an eight-week leave from her duties, she announced Friday afternoon.

Qaqqaq said she is following the advice of her doctor, but she also assured constituents that she does not have Covid-19.

“Although it has been a hard decision to make, I feel it is important to follow this advice,” Qaqqaq stated. “My constituents remain my priority. My office will remain open and able to help with your needs.”

She also made note of the one-year anniversary since she was elected as member of Parliament for Nunavut at the age of 25.

“I have been touched by how open people across the territory have been to me. They have welcomed me into their homes and let me share their stories,” stated Qaqqaq, who hails from Baker Lake. “I started my campaign with a commitment to fight for basic human rights. There is no doubt that Nunavut would see a major drop in deaths by suicide if the federal government would just honour their obligations and provide adequate housing. Basic human rights are where we start.”