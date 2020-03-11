Nunavut Mining Symposium cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

There won’t be a Nunavut Mining Symposium in Iqaluit this year due to precautions surrounding COVID-19.

The decision to cancel the event, scheduled for March 30-April 2, was announced Wednesday afternoon.

“We recognize that our event attracts a significant number of people from around Nunavut and Canada,” said Bernie MacIsaac, vice-president of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Society. “Current best practices to help contain the illness include reducing large public gatherings, so this is what helped guide the decision.”

Nunavut’s chief public health officer was consulted in determining the course of action.

The society will issue full refunds to all delegates and sponsors who have made payment, according to a news release.

Hotels and airlines impacted by this decision have been notified. The Frobisher Inn, Capital Suites and Discovery Hotel will allow cancellations of delegate rooms without penalty, despite it being outside of normal cancellation time, the society stated.

Canadian North will waive all change fees related to Nunavut Mining Symposium bookings upon request, or allow these bookings to be exchanged for a travel credit which will be valid for one year from the date of issuance.

The Nunavut Mining Symposium is not the first major event to be a victim of COVID-19, even though the virus hasn’t yet reached the territories. The Arctic Winter Games, to be held in Whitehorse, were cancelled on March 7.