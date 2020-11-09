A Nunavut resident in Winnipeg on medical travel, and who was in the isolation site, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Government of Nunavut was informed on Sunday.

Chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Michael Patterson said Monday that the latest case is unlikely related to the two cases in the same household in Sanikiluaq, which were confirmed over the past few days.

The infected individual in Winnipeg is said to be doing well and is following isolation procedures, according to Patterson. It is believed that the person in question was exposed to the virus prior to entering isolation and “we believe there is little risk of transmission to other hotel guests,” the CPHO stated.

In Sanikiluaq, the Department of Health’s Rapid Response Team – comprising of nurses and a logistician – is on the ground. Virtual public health nurses are assisting remotely by calling people as contact tracing continues and samples are being sent to Iqaluit daily for testing.

The Department of Education is preparing to send internet-ready laptops to Sanikiluaq students so they can engage in remote learning. Teachers have been trained in the Edsby online learning network.

Patterson also noted that the Department of Health has received reports of health-care staff in some communities facing “criticism and verbal abuse” since the Covid-19 emerged.

“These men and women are coming from the south to provide essential services and play an

important part in providing care across the territory,” said Patterson. “There are strict guidelines in place to ensure they follow public health measures.”