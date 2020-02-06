Nunavut Literacy Council expands

Ilitaqsiniq (Nunavut Literacy Council) has developed a presence in the Kivalliq and Qikiqtani regions and now it’s gaining a foothold in the Kitikmeot.

The organization recently announced the hiring of Rosabelle Klengenberg as project coordinator in Cambridge Bay, where she’s working out of the Wellness Centre.

“We’ve been lucky to acquire her,” Ilitaqsiniq projects director Jesse Mike said of Klengenberg.

While images of reading may spring to mind in association with the literacy council, the activities that the group sponsors span a variety of hands-on cultural pursuits. In Cambridge Bay, the Miqqut project will focus on sewing, said Mike.

“Literacy is embedded in all of our programs,” she said.

Mike, who’s based in Iqaluit, hopes that Cambridge Bay will be a springboard to other Kitikmeot communities.

“We’re trying to get established more in the Kitikmeot and do more programming over there,” she said. “We’d like to reach some of the smaller communities out there – the same with here in the Qikiqtani region. We’ve grown a lot recently so we’re just trying to get comfortable in the size of our organization and then really start to reach out to the other communities.”