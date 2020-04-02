Nunavut health minister extends public health emergency until April 16

The territorial public health emergency enacted due to COVID-19 on March 18 will be extended until at least April 16, Health Minister George Hickes announced Thursday.

“There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, and we want to maintain all our efforts to stay prepared and vigilant,” Hickes said. “I am confident we are taking the right steps to protect Nunavummiut and this extension will allow us to continue on this path. Thank you to all Nunavummiut doing their part to maintain social and physical distancing, staying at home and keeping their communities safe and well. It’s up to all of us to plank the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Under the public health emergency, public gatherings are not allowed, all bars have been closed, restaurants can serve take-out orders only with no more than 10 people in a lineup at a time and taxis are limited to a single pickup per fare.