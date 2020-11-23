The Government of Nunavut announced four new Covid cases on Monday, three in Rankin Inlet and one in Whale Cove.

That boosts the total number of infections to 132, all in the Kivalliq region.

Rankin Inlet has 18 people who have tested positive while Whale Cove stands at 16. Arviat remains at 98.

“Each and everyone of us has the means to stop the spread of this virus,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “Isolation is one of our best defences and must be taken seriously. Please follow public health measures and

remember, these rules protect you, protect your family and protect your community.”

There remains no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove.

All individuals with active Covid-19 are regularly monitored in isolation and continue to do well, with mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Department of Health.

As of November 22, 150 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results. Arviat testing has yielded 353 negative tests. Testing in Whale Cove has yielded 47 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq continues, although the two cases in that community are considered resolved.