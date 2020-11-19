Arviat remains Nunavut’s Covid hotspot with three new cases, bringing the community’s total to 57, the Government of Nunavut announced on Thursday.

Rankin Inlet has one new case of the virus, meaning that seven residents have tested positive to date.

Across the territory, there are 74 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with no changes in the numbers in Whale Cove or Sanikiluaq.

“The new case in Rankin Inlet is linked to a previously identified case. There is no evidence of community transmission in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove. All individuals are in isolation and all are doing well. We continue contact tracing in all impacted communities continues and are monitoring all individuals in isolation,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson.

A two-week territory-wide lockdown began on Wednesday in an effort to contain spread of the virus.

As of Nov. 18, 103 tests have been done in Sanikiluaq with negative results. In Rankin Inlet, 104 tests have come back negative. Arviat testing has yielded 130 negative tests. Testing in Whale Cove yielded 10 negative tests, according to the Department of Health.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.