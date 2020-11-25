Eight of 11 new Covid cases announced Wednesday were identified in Arviat, which now has 115 infected residents.

The other three new cases are in Whale Cove, where 19 people have tested positive over the past few weeks.

In total, there are 153 active cases of the virus in Nunavut, all in the Kivalliq region.

All individuals with active Covid-19 are in isolation and they are well, with mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Department of Health. Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation.

There remains no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove, the department stated.

A territory-wide lockdown was put in place last Wednesday. Dozens of cases of Covid have been detected since then.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.