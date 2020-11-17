The spread of Covid-19 in the Kivalliq region continues at an alarming pace.

Twenty-six more cases have been identified in Arviat as of Tuesday, bringing that community’s total to 46.

In addition, the virus has reached Whale Cove, with eight individuals having been diagnosed as infected.

The Government of Nunavut says all individuals are in isolation and doing well.

A Rapid Response Team is currently supporting public health staff in Whale Cove remotely.

“One of the cases in Whale Cove is linked to the Arviat outbreak, which led to transmission to the other seven individuals. Contact tracing in all impacted communities continues,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “The last week has shown us just how quickly COVID-19 spreads. This rate and reach of transmission will continue to grow if we don’t each do our part. Nunavummiut need to

follow the public health measures to help contain the spread of the virus.”

Rankin Inlet remains at four positive cases and Sanikiluaq remains at two positive cases.

“Nunavummiut must do their part to help contain the spread of the virus – limit your contacts with other people, wear a mask when outside your home, do not go visiting, wash your hands, keep physical distance whenever possible, do not shake hands, and always stay home if you feel sick. Anyone who has travelled from or through Arviat since Nov. 2 must immediately isolate for 14 days. Individual actions can impact everyone’s health,” the Department of Health stated.