Northmart bomb threat found to be a hoax

A 32-year-old Iqaluit man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against Northmart in Iqaluit on Friday.

The accused has been jailed but not yet charged as the investigation is ongoing.

Police closed the store and the area around the business on Queen Elizabeth Way earlier Friday but have since cleared the store of any bomb threat.

The Mounties offered their thanks to the public for their assistance and cooperation and also expressed gratitude to Northmart employees, the City of Iqaluit and the municipal enforcement department.