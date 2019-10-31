North Baffin deserves its own long-term care centre, Qamaniq contends

As the debate rages over the GN’s plans to build three new long-term care centres in the coming years, Tununiq MLA David Qamaniq raised another point for consideration Wednesday: residents in North Baffin communities should have their own facility.

“If plans were developed for both the North and South Baffin, then this would allow more care equitably, especially if you look at the per capita numbers,” Qamaniq said.

The GN’s current plan is to build a 108-bed long-term care centre in Iqaluit, a 24-bed facility in Rankin Inlet and another 24-bed facility in the Kitikmeot.

Health Minister George Hickes, having already faced many questions and critiques from regular MLAs relating to long-term care over the past week, was succinct in his responses to Qamaniq, with no hint of accommodating his request.

“We currently do have one in North Baffin in Igloolik and we are looking at supplementing that with a facility here in Iqaluit in the south,” said Hickes.