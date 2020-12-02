A family lost their home Tuesday night after a house fire in Cambridge Bay.

Fire fighters worked into the late night and early morning to battle the blaze. They removed a fuel tank in the late evening.

Advertisement

No one was injured. Nunavut News has learned the family that lived in the four-bedroom house, including children and grandchildren, were brought to the health centre and checked out then released.

Tonight we faced adversity and challenge, however, we are happy that everyone is OK and together as a community are able to come together,” Mayor Pamela Gross posted on Facebook, thanking the police, fire fighters, paramedics, municipal and utility crew members who attended. We are thankful for you all and appreciate everyone’s dedication to our community and the wellbeing of our fellow Iqaluktuuttiarmiut.”

Cambridge Bay Fire Department chief Keith Morrison also took to social media to thank members of the community, including staff at the health centre, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Qillaq Innovations and of course the members of the fire brigade for their contribution.

“My heartfelt gratitude for your work, your courage, your endurance, and your tenacity,” he wrote to fire fighters specifically. “It is my honour to work with a group of people who give their all in helping others when the alarm sounds.”

And, to the “often overlooked” family members of first responders who support them:

“The husbands, wives, partners, children, parents, and other family members who watch their loved ones go rushing out the door,” he posted in the Cambridge Bay News Facebook group. “What they do when they answer the call is important, and what is most important to me is making sure they walk back in through that door at the end of the day.”

Thank you all.

This story will be updated.