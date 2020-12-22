No new Covid-19 positive tests have been returned as of Tuesday and recoveries from the virus have dropped the number of active infections to nine in Arviat.

More than 250 Nunavummiut have overcome the coronavirus.

“The hard work done by Arviammiut cannot go unrecognized. I am impressed and encouraged by their efforts in a lengthy, difficult situation,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “As our number of active cases continues to decline, I ask for this commitment to carry us through the holidays. Let’s not give Covid-19 a chance to take any more of a hold in our communities.”

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 21, Arviat testing has yielded 1,030 negative tests.

Monitoring in Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.