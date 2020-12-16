The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Arviat has fallen to 41 as more people have recovered and no new infections were detected as of Wednesday, according to the Government of Nunavut.

In total, 217 Nunavummiut have recovered from the virus.

“I want to remind Nunavummiut that until the outbreak is declared over, the number of cases will fluctuate regularly,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer. “I want to encourage everyone to continue their efforts, as they are paying off. Although this is difficult and tiresome, it is necessary and it must continue in the weeks to come. Thank you to all community members for doing their part.”

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, the Department of Health stated.

As of Dec. 15, Arviat testing has yielded 945 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.