On one of the few occasions since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Nunavut, the territory didn’t record a single new case of the virus as of Thursday.

The total number of active cases in Arviat fell to 42 from 44 on Wednesday.

“No new cases today does not mean it’s an opportunity to relax or ease any of our public health measures,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “Nunavut is not Covid-free and we must remain strict, diligent and prepared, as we continue to limit the spread of the virus in our territory. If you are in isolation, stay home and limit the risk to your community. For all Nunavummiut, please wear masks when outside the home if possible, practice physical distancing, and wash your hands as often as possible.”

The number of Nunavummiut who have recovered from the coronavirus has climbed to 187.

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 9, Arviat testing has yielded 784 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues, the department stated.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.