With no new positive tests for Covid-19 as of Friday, the number of active cases in Arviat has fallen to 34, according to the Government of Nunavut.

There has only been one new case of the coronavirus identified over the past three days.

In total, 225 Nunavummiut have recovered from Covid-19.

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 17, Arviat testing has yielded 992 negative tests.

Monitoring in Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.