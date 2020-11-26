Nunavut got its first break in Covid infections in almost two weeks as no new cases were announced in the Kivalliq region on Thursday.

In addition, three people who contracted the virus have now been cleared, which lowers the active case count to 150. The recovered cases are in Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove.

“Today, as we see more people recovered, it is important to remind Nunavummiut that public health restrictions are still in place and must be followed by everyone,” said chief public health officer Dr.

Michael Patterson. “I also want to reassure Nunavummiut that if people are confirmed recovered by public health staff, it is safe for them to come off isolation and resume activities while following current public health restrictions.”

There remains no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove, according to the Department of Health.

All individuals with active Covid-19 are in isolation and they are well, with mild to moderate symptoms. Contact tracing in all impacted communities remains ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation.

The territory is entering its ninth day of a two-week lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the virus.