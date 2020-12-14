There are nine new positive tests for Covid-19 in Arviat as of Monday, according to the Government of Nunavut.

The total number of active cases amounts to 49, a drop from 56 on Friday.

There are 207 Nunavummiut who have recovered from the coronavirus, up from 189 on Friday.

Contact tracing in is ongoing in Arviat and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 13, Arviat testing has yielded 899 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.