Nine new cases of Covid-19 were added in Arviat as of Wednesday, putting the community’s total of active cases at 48.

The number stood at 49 yesterday, meaning 10 more residents of that community are now considered recovered from the virus.

In total, 181 Nunavummiut have recovered from Covid since it was first diagnosed in the territory.

“I know that it is not easy and I want to thank all Arviammiut who are doing their part to stop the spread of the virus in the community,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer. “However, as long as we continue to see new cases of Covid-19 in Arviat, every single community member must do their part and follow the current public health measures. It cannot be overstated how impactful every single individual’s actions are right now. Please don’t take chances; focus on doing your part.”

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 8, Arviat testing has yielded 769 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notifytheir community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.