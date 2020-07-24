Two vacant seats in Nunavut’s legislative assembly have been filled by candidates who had no challengers when byelection nominations closed on Friday afternoon.

Craig Simailak was unopposed in succeeding Simeon Mikkungwak, who resigned as Baker Lake’s MLA in February to take care of more pressing matters in his family life.

In Kugluktuk, Calvin Pedersen was the only one nominee. Pedersen takes over from Mila Kamingoak, who stepped down in April. She also cited family reasons for withdrawing from political life. Like Pedersen, Kamingoak was acclaimed as MLA for the Kugluktuk riding.

In Pangnirtung, it will be a two-way race for the mayor’s office. Stevie Komoartok and Eric Lawlor will be on the ballot when election day is held on Aug. 24.