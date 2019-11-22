New fire halls going up in Arctic Bay, Kugaaruk

Fire hall construction is progressing in Arctic Bay and Kugaaruk.

Each structure has a budget of $4.8 million, supplied through the Government of Nunavut, according to the Department of Community and Government Services (CGS).

The exterior structure is complete in Arctic Bay and work on the interior will continue until a winter shutdown takes effect, likely in December, according to a CGS spokesperson. In Kugaaruk, the foundation is complete and work on the building will begin in the spring.

Each measuring 2,430 square feet, both fire halls are expected to be finished by summer 2021. They will feature training areas, space for firefighters to roll out and dry their gear and equipment, and office space.

The GN is in the planning phase for fire halls to be built in Arviat and Whale Cove. Those two projects will join others in the “planning portfolio” and a decision is expected to be made in fall 2020 as to which communities have the highest priority ranking for future construction, the department’s spokesperson said.