New exhibit is a tribute to Cape Dorset textiles

More than 40 hand-printed textiles from Cape Dorset’s Kinngait Studios – some of them produced more than 60 years ago – went on display at the Textile Museum of Canada, located in Toronto, on Dec. 7. The exhibit, on loan from West Baffin Eskimo Cooperative, will run through Aug. 30, 2020 and then it will be taken on tour across Canada.
This historic image shows Lukta Qiatsuk and Iqaluk Pingwartok enjoying their work at Kinngait Studios in Cape Dorset. A new exhibition of textiles from Cape Dorset features work by Anna Kingwatsiak, Anirnik Oshuitoq, Innukjuakju Pudlat, Ishuhungito Pootoogook, Kenojuak Ashevak, Lucy Qinnuayak, Mary Samuellie Pudlat, Ovilu, Parr, Paunichea, Pitseolak Ashoona, Pudlo Pudlat, Sharni Pootoogook, Sheouak, Sorosilutu Ashoona and Ulayu Pingwartok, as well as contemporary fashion designers Tarralik Duffy, Martha Kyak and Nooks Lindell. Library and Archives Canada/Charles Gimpel fonds, e004922724
Cape Dorset’s Kananginak Pootoogook, right, gets creative with a pencil at Kinngait Studios in 1966. Library and Archives Canada/Charles Gimpel fonds, e004922706
From left, Osuitok Ipeelee, James Houston, Kananginak Pootoogook, Lukta Qiatsuk churning out designs at Kinngait Studios in Cape Dorset in spring 1959. Library and Archives Canada, e006609566
Artist Anna Kingwatsiak (1911-1971) produced this work titled Camp Scene, which was screen printed and made of cotton and sateen twill. The Textile Museum of Canada is showcasing hand-printed textiles from Kinngait Studios – on loan from West Baffin Eskimo Cooperative – through August 2020 in Toronto. image courtesy of Dorset Fine Arts
This cotton plain weave, originated from the imagination of artist Sheouak, who lived from 1923-1961. image courtesy of Dorset Fine Arts
