New Cambridge Bay HTO office expected to open next week

After several months of construction, the wait is almost over for the new Ekaluktutiak Hunters and Trappers Organization (EHTO) office building to open.

A final walk-through is set for Friday and it’s hoped that the new facility, measuring close to 1,200 square feet, will be in use next week, said Beverly Maksagak, manager of the EHTO.

She said she’s excited about the new location, situated about half a block from the Northern store. It’s equipped with a wheelchair ramp that will make it easier for elders and others to access the building than the previous office, which was up a flight of stairs on the second floor of former Kitikmeot Corporation office building. Despite that, some of the elders would climb those stairs.

“When they’re determined and they want to attend the meeting or if we invite them and we tell them, ‘Gee, we’ve got no other place but here to meet’… they made it up,” Maksagak said. “At least now we’re going to have a one-level where elders can come as they please.”