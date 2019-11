NDP leader Jagmeet Singh appointed his party’s portfolio critics on Thursday and Nunavut member of Parliament Mumilaaq Qaqqaq will serve as critic for Northern affairs and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, also known as CANNOR.

The agency oversees development of business, skills, community infrastructure and has a hand in resource development in the North.

Singh will act as critic for Indigenous issues and for intergovernmental affairs.

Parliament is scheduled to reconvene on Dec. 5.