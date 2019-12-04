More than $700 raised at Movember hockey showdown

Two teams of mostly mustachioed police and firefighter hockey players took to the ice in the name of charity on Saturday at the Arnaitok Arena in Iqaluit.

When it was all said and done, more than $700 had been raised to benefit the Movember Foundation, which assists men afflicted with health issues such prostate cancer, testicular cancer, anxiety and who are suicidal.

Oh, and the RCMP won the closely-contested hockey game, 7-6.

Paul Dainton, who made it to the Columbus Blue Jackets’ training camp as a goalie in 2011, played fiercely for the RCMP team, according to Cpl. Dmitri Malakhov. Although suiting up for the Mounties, Dainton is Nunavut’s assistant fire mashal.

Malakhov also gave credit to Corey Joudry, who notched the game winner for team law enforcement – a “late-game heroic goal that Sidney Crosby would have been envious of,” as Malakhov described it.

“The only thing better than his goal was the celebration and victory cry that followed,” he said, adding, “Everyone had a great time and there was an excellent turnout supporting a great cause.”

It’s fairly common practice for men to grow moustaches during the month of November to help increase awareness of men’s health issues.