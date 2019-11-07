|Nunavut MLAs’ compensation, expenditures detailed in report

A report filed in the legislative assembly on Wednesday reveals compensation paid to MLAs as well as their claimed expenses for the period of April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

Below, listed from highest to lowest, is the total compensation paid to the MLAs, including allowances and ministerial pay, if applicable.

Joe Savikataaq, Arviat South, $222,725

Joe Enook, Tununiq, $212,473

David Akeeagok, Quttiktuq, $204,298

David Joanasie, South Baffin, $203,277

Jeannie Ehaloak, Cambridge Bay, $203,175

Lorne Kusugak, Rankin Inlet South, $201,976

Elisapee Sheutiapik, Iqaluit-Sinaa, $198,477

George Hickes, Iqaluit-Tasiluk $181,693

Pat Angnakak, Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu, $170,606

Patterk Netser, Aivilik, $164,040

Simeon Mikkungwak, Baker Lake, $153,169

Paul Quassa, Aggu, $148,030

John Main, Arviat North-Whale Cove, $138,992

Tony Akoak, Gjoa Haven, $135,091

Emiliano Qirngnuq, Netsilik, $134,764

Allan Rumbolt, Hudson Bay, $134,870

Margaret Nakashuk, Pangnirtung, $131,510

Joelie Kaernerk, Amittuq, $126,885

Cathy Towtongie, Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet $126,641

Pauloosie Keyootak, Uqqummiut, $125,962

Mila Adjukak Kamingoak, Kugluktuk, $125,367

Adam Arreak Lightstone, Iqaluit-Manirajak, $121,942

Under the category of allowances and per diems, the greatest total was claimed by Allan Rumbolt of Hudson Bay at $40,396. Of that total, $14,693 went to session allowance while $14,443 was paid in living allowance and $9,286 was earned in committee allowance.

The next highest total was Mila Kamingoak of Kugluktuk at $35,703. She was followed by Tony Akoak of Gjoa Haven at $34,001. David Joanasie, representing South Baffin, received the lowest total under allowances and per diems at $20,330.

When it came to constituency operations, the largest sum was spent by Quttiktuq’s David Akeeagok at $62,072. Next on the list was John Main, MLA for Arviat-North/Whale Cove, at $39,958. Patterk Netser of Aivilik was third at $34,949. The MLA who spent the least on constituency operations was Kugluktuk’s Mila Kamingoak at $9,691.

For constituency travel, Akeeagok again topped the list at $36,892. Next was Netser at $14,288 and then Aggu’s Paul Quassa at $13,305. The following MLAs made no constituency travel expense claims: Joe Savikataaq, Jeannie Ehaloak, Adam Arreak Lightstone, Elisapee Sheutiapik, George Hickes, Mila Kamingoak, Margaret Nakashuk and Lorne Kusugak.