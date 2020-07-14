An Iqaluit man reported missing on July 6 is presumed dead after an extensive search effort and the last person to see him is now deceased in an unrelated matter, according to RCMP.

The police say the disappearance of Jason Kilabuk, 36, is suspicious in nature but they are not seeking suspects at this time.

Kilabuk was last seen at the causeway boat launch area of the city. Iqaluit RCMP, Nunavut Emergency Management Services and Iqaluit Search and Rescue have since scoured the shoreline and surrounding area using ground, marine and unmanned aerial vehicle searches.

“Unfortunately, search efforts have been unable to locate the missing person. Search and recovery efforts continue,” the RCMP stated in a news release on Tuesday.

The Mounties are still actively seeking any information that could potentially lead to the location of the deceased. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“Iqaluit RCMP would like to thank the community and all the volunteers who participated in the search efforts. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” the news release concluded.