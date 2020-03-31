Mila Kamingoak resigns as Kugluktuk MLA

Mila Kamingoak, MLA for Kugluktuk, has submitted her resignation as of April 3.

The legislative assembly issued a news release on Tuesday afternoon announcing the development.

Kamingoak took the seat by acclimation in 2017.

Speaker Paul Quassa stated, “On behalf of all members of the legislative assembly, I thank Ms. Kamingoak for her service and wish her well as she focuses on the needs of her young family. I anticipate that the date of the byelection will be announced shortly.”

This will be the second byelection required in the territory. Baker Lake’s byelection, originally scheduled for April 27, was postponed to Aug. 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seat in Baker Lake was vacated when Simeon Mikkungwak, who was House Speaker, announced his resignation during the winter sitting of the legislative assembly due to family reasons.