Iqaluit RCMP are seeking information from the public after a man died following a shack fire in the early morning hours on Friday.

The city’s fire department quickly extinguished the blaze shortly after midnight. A man inside the building, which is located on the beach, behind the elders’ residence, was provided with immediate medical care.

The individual was rushed to the Qikiqtani General Hospital by ambulance and pronounced deceased.

The Iqaluit detachment and the Iqaluit General Investigative Section are investigating the matter with assistance from the Office of the Nunavut Fire Marshall.

Witnesses or anyone with details on the incident is asked to contact police at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.