Man charged with second-degree murder in Iqaluit

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in an Iqaluit apartment around 4 a.m. on Sept. 20.

The RCMP indicate that the accused is facing several other charges relating to violating court conditions. He was reportedly arrested without incident.

The apartment in question was in the 4100 block area.

The accused remains in jail with his next court appearance scheduled for Oct. 8 in Iqaluit.

No names were included in Monday’s RCMP news release. The police stated that a publication ban is in place.