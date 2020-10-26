A 27-year-old Arviat man has been charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death and failing to remain at a scene of an accident after a fatal collision with a young child in Arviat on the evening of Oct. 23.

The child who was struck by the all-terrain vehicle was a pedestrian. The youngster was taken to the Arviat Health Centre for medical care but succumbed to injuries, according to the RCMP.

The accused appeared before a justice of the peace and was released with several conditions.

His next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 26, 2021 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Arviat.