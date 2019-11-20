Legislative assembly pays tribute to the late Peter Kattuk of Sanikiluaq

Former Hudson Bay MLA Peter Kattuk died on Wednesday and the legislative assembly issued a statement of condolences through Speaker Simeon Mikkungwak.

“Peter represented the constituency of Hudson Bay for two terms and I join his family and former constituents in mourning his passing,” Mikkungwak said. “Peter was well respected for his commitment to public service and his environmental advocacy.”

Kattuk had been battling a lengthy illness.

The community flag of Sanikiluaq has been lowered to half-mast at the legislative assembly in honour of Kattuk’s passing.