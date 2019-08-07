Kugluktuk’s fishing derby attracts nearly 50 competitors

Close to 50 anglers competed in the Kugluktuk Fishing Derby held July 31-Aug. 5.

“It was really awesome,” she said, adding that the weekend brought “fair” weather while the derby’s final two days were rainy.The weather was sweltering for two of those days, with the thermometer climbing to almost 30 C, said Stephanie Fummerton, Kugluktuk’s recreation coordinator.

The top anglers were scored by the total weight of their three heaviest of any fish.

The results were as follows:

Top female angler – Krista Niptanatiak – 14.79 lbs

Top male angler – Preston Klengenberg – 18 lbs

Youngest angler – Gordon Kapakatoak – 2.1 lbs

Oldest angler – Susie Himiak – 6.14 lbs

Heaviest char:

1st – Preston Kaitak – 11.35 lbs

2nd – Dettrick Hokanak – 11.33 lbs

3rd – Preston Klengenberg – 10.93 lbs

4th – Hunter Inuktalik – 10.25 lbs

Heaviest other fish:

1st – Krista Niptanatiak – 8.68 lbs

2nd – Ethan Kadlun – 8.06 lbs

3rd – Carolyn Okheena – 7.27 lbs

4th – Ethan Kadlun – 7 lbs