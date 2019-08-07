Kugluktuk’s fishing derby attracts nearly 50 competitors

By
Derek Neary
-
24

Close to 50 anglers competed in the Kugluktuk Fishing Derby held July 31-Aug. 5.

Gordon Jack Kapakatoak happily displays the prizes he won as the youngest angler in the Kugluktuk Fishing Derby. He caught two fish weighing a combined 2.1 pounds. photo courtesy of Barbara Anne Kapakatoak

“It was really awesome,” she said, adding that the weekend brought “fair” weather while the derby’s final two days were rainy.The weather was sweltering for two of those days, with the thermometer climbing to almost 30 C, said Stephanie Fummerton, Kugluktuk’s recreation coordinator.

The top anglers were scored by the total weight of their three heaviest of any fish.

The results were as follows:
Top female angler – Krista Niptanatiak – 14.79 lbs
Top male angler – Preston Klengenberg – 18 lbs
Youngest angler – Gordon Kapakatoak – 2.1 lbs
Oldest angler – Susie Himiak – 6.14 lbs

Heaviest char:
1st – Preston Kaitak – 11.35 lbs
2nd – Dettrick Hokanak – 11.33 lbs
3rd – Preston Klengenberg – 10.93 lbs
4th – Hunter Inuktalik – 10.25 lbs

Heaviest other fish:
1st – Krista Niptanatiak – 8.68 lbs
2nd – Ethan Kadlun – 8.06 lbs
3rd – Carolyn Okheena – 7.27 lbs
4th – Ethan Kadlun – 7 lbs

Preston Kaitak’s catch is in the bucket for the Kugluktuk Fishing Derby. photo courtesy of Preston Kaitak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here