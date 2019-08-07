Kugluktuk’s fishing derby attracts nearly 50 competitors

Close to 50 anglers competed in the Kugluktuk Fishing Derby held July 31-Aug. 5.
“It was really awesome,” she said, adding that the weekend brought “fair” weather while the derby’s final two days were rainy.The weather was sweltering for two of those days, with the thermometer climbing to almost 30 C, said Stephanie Fummerton, Kugluktuk’s recreation coordinator.
The top anglers were scored by the total weight of their three heaviest of any fish.
The results were as follows:
Top female angler – Krista Niptanatiak – 14.79 lbs
Top male angler – Preston Klengenberg – 18 lbs
Youngest angler – Gordon Kapakatoak – 2.1 lbs
Oldest angler – Susie Himiak – 6.14 lbs
Heaviest char:
1st – Preston Kaitak – 11.35 lbs
2nd – Dettrick Hokanak – 11.33 lbs
3rd – Preston Klengenberg – 10.93 lbs
4th – Hunter Inuktalik – 10.25 lbs
Heaviest other fish:
1st – Krista Niptanatiak – 8.68 lbs
2nd – Ethan Kadlun – 8.06 lbs
3rd – Carolyn Okheena – 7.27 lbs
4th – Ethan Kadlun – 7 lbs