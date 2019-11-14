Kugluktuk SAO Don LeBlanc departing, Ron Ladd hired as successor

Derek Neary
After a decade of service as Kugluktuk’s senior administrative officer, Don LeBlanc has tendered his resignation.

Don LeBlanc has submitted his resignation in Kugluktuk after a decade as senior administrative officer. photo courtesy of Ryan Nivingalok

He’ll be leaving in early December and Ron Ladd, former SAO in Pangnirtung, will take over the job.

LeBlanc, who was SAO in Gjoa Haven for three-and-a-half years prior to moving to Kugluktuk, said he’ll reflect fondly on the hamlet’s accomplishments such as establishing the heritage centre, the building of a six-bay garage to house the municipality’s equipment and the modernization of the mechanics’ shop in the growing community.

“I look forward to seeing a lot more coming forward from administration and the new council. I’m sure they’ll have their successes,” he said.

LeBlanc will be returning to Nova Scotia, where he has family and friends, but he’ll still have a strong attachment to the Kitikmeot community he’s leaving behind.

“Kuglutuk I call home,” he said. “I enjoyed it. That’s the bottom line.”

