Kugluktuk MLA byelection date set

By
Derek Neary
-
28

The byelection for a new MLA in Kugluktuk is scheduled to take place on Aug. 24, the same day that Baker Lake will hold its MLA byelection.

Pixabay image

Mila Kamingoak announced her resignation as Kugluktuk’s member of the legislative assembly on March 31, telling Nunavut News that her children come first.

The GN originally planned to hold Baker Lake’s byelection on April 27 but postponed it by a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has changed so much, so quickly. We must all adhere to the advice of our chief public health officer and allow our communities to prepare for an election in this new reality,” said Premier Joe Savikataaq. “I thank Ms. Kamingoak for her time in the fifth legislative assembly of Nunavut and wish her and her family all the best moving forward.”

Former Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikkungwak informed his colleagues in the legislative assembly in late February that he was stepping down because his wife’s health was a greater priority and he needed to “focus all of my energy on being with my family at home.”

