Kono Tattuinee emerges as new president of the Kivalliq Inuit Association

After a couple of days of voting delays in some Kivalliq communities due to stormy weather, Kono Tattuinee prevailed in the election for Kivalliq Inuit Association president on Wednesday.

Tattuinee rose to the top of the three-way race with overwhelming strength of support in his home community of Arviat, where he took 77.5 per cent of the vote. Overall, Tattuinee finished with 900 votes compared to 503 for Stanley Adjuk and 443 for incumbent David Ningeongan.

Voter turnout was 31 per cent across the region, with a high of 55 per cent in Whale Cove and a low of 18 per cent in Baker Lake.

Tony Uluadluak won his bid for KIA community director in Arviat by being chosen on 281 ballots compared to 248 for challenger David Kuksuk.

In Baker Lake, James Taipanak held off Thomas Elytook by a count of 98 to 86 to become that community’s KIA director. Angela Cook also ran and garnered 44 votes.

In Coral Harbour, it was Paul Pudlat who edged out Hannah Angutialuk in a close race, 81-77. Solomon Nakoolak wound up third with 36 votes.

Peter Sr. Kattegatsiak was acclaimed as director in Chesterfield Inlet.

Donna Adams retained the role of KIA secretary/treasurer by acclamation.