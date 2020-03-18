Kitikmeot Inuit Association closes its offices, suspends all programs

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s executive committee has chosen to close all of the KIA’s offices to the public as of Wednesday.

This will be in effect until April 3, unless conditions change, a KIA news release issued on Tuesday evening stated.

All KIA programs are on hold during this period, including the bereavement and compassionate travel program.

“Please note that KIA is working diligently with NTI (Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated), the other RIAs (regional Inuit associations) and the Government of Nunavut’s chief medical health officer to help alleviate the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus within Nunavut,” the news release reads.